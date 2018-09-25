Motorcyclist is killed in wreck with school bus in KCK

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning when his bike crashed into a left-turning school bus in Kansas City, Kan.
None of the nine children or two adults on the bus were injured.
The school bus was traveling south on Seventh Street and was turning onto Homer Avenue when it was hit by the northbound motorcycle, Kansas City, Kan., police spokesman Zach Blair said.
The speed of the motorcycle was not known Tuesday morning, but Blair said the damage indicated the speed had been high.
The children were preschool students. School officials and police helped escort the children to a new bus and they continued on to the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Childhood Center.
