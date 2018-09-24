Truman Farm Home in Grandview, normally closed, to hold free one-day open house

The Harry S. Truman Farm Home in Grandview, normally not accessible for interior tours, will have a free open house on Oct. 13.
From 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., National Park Service staff and volunteers will help visitors tour the property and home and discuss its importance in the life of the man who would become the country’s 33rd president. Photography inside the home is not allowed.
The farm home is at 12301 Blue Ridge Blvd. The grounds are open every day from dawn to dusk. Cellphone tours of the grounds are available.
The house was built in 1894 and did not have plumbing or electricity. It was the center of a 600-acre working farm. According to the Park Service, Truman was 22 when he gave up his $100 a month bank salary to work on the family farm.
The open house is in partnership with the Grandview Historical Society.
