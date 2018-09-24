Decomposed human body found near State Line Road in Leawood

Human remains were found Saturday in a tree line just off of State Line Road in Leawood, according to police.
A passerby made the discovery about 4 p.m. Saturday in a tree line southwest of 133rd Street and State Line Road.
Leawood police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They were unable to positively determine the gender of the person.
On Monday, police said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy.
Anyone with information that may help identify the person is asked to call the Leawood Police Department at 913-663-9309.
