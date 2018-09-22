What’s happening across Johnson County

Through Sept. 28
Faces After Suicide: Lindsey Doolittle’s husband lost his battle with depression. She has turned tragedy into awareness with an exhibit with three components: ink drawings of loss survivors; a growing wall of letters written by survivors; and prevention resources from local, national and international organizations. 11 a.m to 5 p.m., Leedy-Voulkos Art Center, 2012 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, www.abovetherug.com.
Sept. 26
Executive Leadership Series: Overland Park Chamber of Commerce presents quarterly breakfast, keynote speaker is Doug Girod, chancellor of The University of Kansas, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.
Positively Pink Party: Celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, screening for blood pressure, balance, heart healthy, refreshments along with giveaways and door prizes, 9 to 11 a.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, Alex George auditorium, building D, 1000 Carondelet Drive, Kansas City, free.
Sept. 29
The Library Lets Loose: This festive fundraiser will feature fine food and drink pairings along with local music and artists, cocktail attire, 6 to 10 p.m., Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park, $60, $75, 913-826-4740.
Sept. 30
The Johnson County NAACP 55th Annual Freedom Fund Kick Off Reception: This year’s theme is working together to broaden our community through education, keynote speaker Christine Bischoff, senior attorney Poverty Law Center, 6 p.m., DoubleTree, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $75.
Oct. 3
2018 Annual Fall Seminar: Understanding Japanese beetles in the home and garden landscape, presented by Douglas A Spiker, a botanist pathologist, 6 p.m., Prairie Village Community Center, 7720 Mission Road.
Oct. 5
Trivia Night: Secure your team of eight players to take on various categories of trivia and a chance to win prizes, BYOB, snacks will be provided, 7 to 10 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, $300 team, 913-631-6545.
Oct. 6
Movie Night at the Barn: Bring your lawn chairs and sleeping bags to watch movies on the big screen, featuring “Steamboat Willie” and “City Lights,” refreshments will be sold at 1920s prices, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, 913-248-2360.
Japan Festival: A mix of Japanese popular culture including both contemporary and traditional music performances, martial arts demonstrations, tea ceremonies Amine and Manga, Kimono exhibit, Samarai workshops, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Johnson County Community College, Carlsen Center, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, www.kcjapanfestival.org.
WaterFire KC 2018: Brush Creek will serve a stage for a visual arts representation accompanied by music and dance, live music, 7 to 11 p.m., Brush Creek, Country Club Plaza.
Get Out the Vote: Learn how we can get more Johnson County residents to the polls, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, http://ww.lwvjoco.org/.
Oct. 6-7
Applefest: Hometown parade, demonstrations of the arts of candle- and soap-making, wood-turning and carving, leather tanning, basket weaving, along with other arts and crafts, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7, Downtown Weston, Main St., 816-640-2909.
Oct. 13
Goldenberg Duo Concert Series: Featuring a violinist with the Kansas City Symphony along with a distinguished professor of piano, 2 p.m., Olathe Public Library, 13511 S. Mur-Len #129, Olathe, 913-971-6889 or htpp://www.olathelibrary.org/.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
