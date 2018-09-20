‘KCI Cruise’ car show to draw hundreds of classic, specialty cars near KC airport

Hundreds of classic and specialty cars are expected to descend on the area around Kansas City International Airport Saturday for the annual KCI Cruise Car Show.
The Kansas City Aviation Department will hold the car show from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ambassador Building at 12200 N.W. Ambassador Drive, which is east of KCI. In previous years, the show has attracted an estimated 1,000 display cars and more than 1,000 people.
For the first time, the car show will be featured on the Menards Chevy Show on the Velocity television channel in November.
The Aviation Department started the KCI Cruise Car Show in 2007 and uses it as a fundraising event for Kansas City’s Combined Charities program. There are drawings for prizes donated by area businesses.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For more information, go to KCICarShow.com or FlyKCI.com/Cruise or the Facebook event.
Comments