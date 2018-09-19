A look at fests, events, exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

Sept. 19-Oct. 11
Bill Hankins Photo Exhibit: Featuring Places and Faces of the Heart, Platte County and its people, reservations requested, Thursday and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum, 220 Ferrel St. Platte County, 816-304-1627.
Through-Sept. 28
Faces After Suicide: Lindsey Doolittle’s husband lost his battle with depression. She has turned tragedy into awareness with an exhibit with three components: ink drawings of loss survivors; a growing wall of letters written by survivors; and prevention resources from local, national and international organizations. 11 a.m to 5 p.m., Leedy-Voulkos Art Center, 2012 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, www.abovetherug.com.
Sept. 20
Brookside Sip & Shop: Join in for an evening of sampling free wine samples and shopping at local businesses, grab dinner at participating restaurants offering specials, 5 to 7 p.m., Brookside Shopping area, 6330 Brookside Plaza, wwwbrooksidekc.org.
3rd Thursday Program: Meet the man behind the M.D., the beloved doctor from 1907 until 1963, presented by his granddaughter Liz Goodson-Roth Verkler, 7 p.m., Clay county Historical Museum, 14 N. Main St. Liberty.
Vietnam Veterans honored in Pinning: Join the pinning and proclamation ceremony for Vietnam veterans, reception to follow, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Humana Community Location, 215 NE Englewood Road, Suite A, Kansas City.
Sept. 22
Grin & Bear It 5K Run/Walk: Proceeds benefit the patient assistance fund at Cass Regional Medical Center, 8 a.m., 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville, http://www.grinandbearitrun.com.
37th Annual Omelet Brunch: Presented by the Salvation Army women’s auxiliary, proceeds to benefit the children’s shelter, adult rehabilitation center, corps community center and other metro area services, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Salvation Army Northland Corp, 5306 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, $8.
The UNplaza Art Fair: Great time to get locally made holiday gifts such as paintings, pottery, stained glass, food vendors and more, all reasonable priced, the fair benefits the 100 artists and PeaceWorks, 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Southmoreland Park, Oak Street and Cleaver Boulevard, 816-561-1181 or PeaceWorksKC@gmail.org.
Troostapalooza: A celebration of art, culture, music, food and drink, along with street sports in a family-friendly environment. Troostapalooza values celebrating the community, bringing together neighbors, small businesses and friends on this historic corridor, noon to 7 p.m., 30th and Troost, free.
Latino Arts Festival: Artists exhibits, vendor booths, car show, childrens art and entertainment area, food and drinks, live DJ, 1 to 6 p.m., Downtown Kansas City KS, 520 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS.
Sept. 23
Family Fun Day Walk/Run: Bring the family out to support the I Am Dom Foundation, which supports families who have a child facing cancer, 9 a.m., Dixon Stadium, 5041 Reinhardt Drive, Roeland Park, $25, 913-634-6666 or www.IAMDOM.org.
The Porter House KC Speaker Series: Presents business technology by Herston Fails, a networking session after event, 5:30 p.m., Ches Inc., 3125 Gilham Plaza, Kansas City.
Sept. 25
Robitic Knee Replacement Seminars: If you are needing a knee replacement, join the meeting to see if this new procedure will work for you, noon to 1 p.m, St. Joseph Medical Center, Alex George auditorium, building D, 1000 Carondelet Dr., Kansas City, free.
Sept. 26
Positively Pink Party: You are invited to celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, screening for blood pressure, balance, heart healthy, refreshments along with giveaway’s and door prizes, 9 to 11 a.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, Alex George auditorium, building D, 1000 Carondelet Dr., Kansas City, free.
Park Hill Community Alliance For Youth Lunch Meeting: Dr. Elizabeth Esco, assistant principal at Park Hill South High School will speak to the group about adverse childhood experiences and how they impact the physical and mental health of individuals, reservations requested, noon to 1:30 p.m., Platte County Community Center South, 8875 Clark Ave., Parkville, 816-877-0498.
Sept. 27
Sugar Skull Paint Night: Come out and paint your sugar skull, you’ll start with a white skull add the colors you like, reserve your spot, 7 to 9 p.m., Moscato Masterpiece, 20120 B E, Jackson Dr., Independence, Moscatomasterpiece.com.
Smithville Community Action Coalition Luncheon Meeting: CIA welcomes new members from the Smithville area in the fields of education, law enforcement and social services as well as the faith community and community at large, reservations requested, School District Central Office, board room, 655 S. Commercial Ave., Kansas City, 816-965-1015.
Sept. 28 -30
Liberty Fall Festival: Great fun for the entire family, a shopper's delight with everything from handmade crafts to home grown fruits & vegetables, we have children's activities, carnival, live music, craft & food vendors along with a parade, Sept. 28, 11 a. m. - 10 p.m., Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 30th, noon to 4 p.m., Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce, 1170 W Kansas St., Liberty, 816-781-5200.
Sept. 28-29
Liberty Fall Festival: Carnival, live music, crafts, food and a parade, everything from handmade crafts to home grown fruits and vegetables for sale, Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m., Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce, 1170 W Kansas St., Liberty, 816-781-5200.
Sept. 30
165th Anniversary of the Antioch Community Church: A special worship service along with a basket dinner to follow, 10:30 a.m., Antioch Community Church, 4805 NE Antioch Road., Kansas City, 816-452-7833.
Oct. 6
Japan Festival: An exciting mix of Japanese popular culture including both contemporary and traditional music performances, martial arts demonstrations, tea ceremonies Amine and Manga, Kimono exhibit, Sumarai workshops and much more, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Johnson County Community college, Carlsen Center, 12345 College Blvd. Overland park, www.kcjapanfestival.org.
Oct. 6-7
Applefest: Come early and enjoy the hometown parade, enjoy the imte honored techniques of Missouri family demonstrating the lost arts of candle and soap making, wood turning and carving, leather tanning, basket weaving, along with other arts and crafts, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Weston, Main St., 816-640-2909.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
Comments