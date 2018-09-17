Police issued a Missouri endangered person advisory for Travis J. Jacobs, 45, of Pleasant Hill. Jacobs, who has a traumatic brain injury, has been missing since 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Call 911 if you see him.
Police search for missing Pleasant Hill man with traumatic brain injury

By Robert A. Cronkleton

September 17, 2018 11:57 AM

Authorities have issued a Missouri endangered person advisory for a Pleasant Hill man who has been missing since Sunday.

Travis J. Jacobs, 45, was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Sunday near Walker Road and Richland Parkway in Pleasant Hill. Jacobs has a traumatic brain injury and takes medicine that makes him susceptible to heat stroke, according to police.

Jacobs was described as a white man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm of a cross with a heart in the middle. He was wearing a dark brown shirt, tan cargo shorts and blue slip-on shoes.

Jacobs has ties to Garden City and Hermitage, Mo.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911, a local law enforcement agency or the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 816-540-9109.

