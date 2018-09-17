52-year-old motorcyclist from KC dies after hitting guardrail on I-70 near Columbia

A 52-year-old Kansas City man died Sunday evening when his motorcycle left the road and struck a guardrail on Interstate 70 west of Columbia.
The motorcyclist was identified as Anthony D. Martin, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 7:50 p.m. Sunday on I-70 in rural Cooper County, about 15 miles west of Columbia.
Martin was headed east when he began to brake, ran off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail. The motorcycle returned to the road while Martin was ejected.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
