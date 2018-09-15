Former U.S. Attorney believes ‘enforcement of cannabis laws was immoral.’

This April 6, 2018 photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. Ultra Health on Thursday, April 19, 2018, announced the acquisition of farmland in southern New Mexico where it plans to build another cultivation facility that will include indoor and outdoor operations. The news comes as candidates in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race begin to debate the possible expansion of the state’s medical marijuana program and legalization of recreational use among adults. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan) Susan Montoya Bryan AP