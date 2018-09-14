KC-based Operation BBQ Relief taking meals to Carolinas after Hurricane Florence

The Kansas City-based nonprofit, Operation BBQ Relief, is preparing to take thousands of hot meals to residents in the Carolinas displaced by Hurricane Florence, it announced in a news release Friday.

The organization, which has been operating since 2011 when an EF-5 tornado tore though Joplin, deploys volunteers to communities in need during natural disasters.

In 2016, volunteers served nearly 120,000 barbecue meals in North Carolina following Hurricane Matthew, the nonprofit said.

This time, Operation BBQ Relief said it plans to distribute meals alongside The Salvation Army to thousands of residents and first responders after Hurricane Florence.

In a Facebook post asking for donations Thursday, the nonprofit said it’s anticipating serving “up to 25,000 meals per day” in the Carolinas.

“We’re deploying to the Carolinas to provide comfort for communities in need as they work to recover. There’s an uplifting and healing power in a hot barbecue meal, so we’ll be there to provide for anyone who needs it,” Stan Hays, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Hays said anyone who is looking to help Operation BBQ Relief in its efforts is asked to visit the nonprofit’s website, www.operationbbqrelief.org.