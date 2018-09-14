Awning falls onto four vehicles in front of Overland Park strip mall, video shows

Four vehicles were damaged after an awning collapsed in front of a strip mall in Overland Park Friday afternoon, the city’s fire department said in a news release.
Firefighters were called to the 7800 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway just after 2 p.m. after receiving a report of a structure collapse.
Patrons told firefighters they heard a loud noise and saw the awning fall in front of about four businesses located on the south side of the strip mall. The fire department said the collapse affected about half a dozen businesses altogether.
No one was underneath the awning when it fell and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
Surveillance video later released by Midwest Tinting, a nearby business, showed the awning tipping over and falling onto the pavement below, creating a cloud of dust.
The cause of the collapse is unknown.
According to the fire department, the city’s Building Safety Division “has deemed the structure unsafe until repairs can be made.”
