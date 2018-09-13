Train strikes, kills man near Martin City, KC police say

A man died Wednesday when he was struck by a train near Martin City, Kansas City police said.
Officers were called to the area of East Blue Ridge Boulevard and Holmes Road before 2 p.m. in regard to a medical call.
Police said they made contact with Union Pacific Railroad officials who said a man had stepped in front of the train and was hit.
Police said the man’s body was found next to the train tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic with the Grandview Fire Department.
The victim’s identity has not been released by authorities.
