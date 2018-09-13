Missouri Highway Patrol car hit by truck during crash investigation, video shows

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper’s car was sideswiped by a box truck early Thursday in Lone Jack while troopers were working another crash, according to the patrol.
Patrol Sgt. Collin Stosberg said the crash troopers were investigating involved a Tyson Foods tractor-trailer that had overturned in the median before 4:45 a.m. on U.S. 50 near South Noel Road.
During its investigation, the highway patrol said one of its cars was hit by an eastbound truck.
No injuries were reported in either crash.
Dashcam video later released on Twitter showed the patrol car was parked partially off the left side of the highway. In the video, the camera frame shakes and a truck drives by and slows down. Another patrol car with flashing lights that had been stopped in front of the camera pulls behind the truck and initiates a traffic stop. Authorities believe the truck driver was distracted.
The highway patrol said charges were pending.
“Thankfully there were no injuries in this crash either, but it’s a good reminder for motorists to always pay attention. Another foot to the left and it would have been more serious,” Stosberg said.
Comments