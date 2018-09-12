Delay buys KC drivers time, but entire Buck O’Neil (Broadway) Bridge will close soon

Kansas City drivers just got a little more time to find an alternate route across the river when the entire Buck O’Neil Bridge closes for a weekend as part of a repair project.
The complete closure was originally scheduled for this weekend, beginning Friday night. But the closure has been delayed until the end of the month.
That will give drivers more time to find a different way to cross the Missouri River from downtown Kansas City to the Northland.
Crews plan to close the bridge starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 for median replacement work. The bridge will remain closed through 6 p.m. Sept. 30.
Rehabilitation work began on the bridge last spring. The southbound lanes of the Broadway Extension/U.S. 169 across the river have already closed.
Northbound traffic across the bridge has remained open during the project, including access to the Wheeler Downtown Airport.
However, after the weekend closure, northbound traffic will use the southbound lanes during Phase 2 of the repair until the project is completed by December.
Southbound traffic will continue to use the detours that have been in place since the work started.
The 62-year-old bridge, which typically carries 40,000 vehicles a day over the river, was in poor condition and must be either extensively repaired or replaced.
The rehab project is allowing critical repairs to be made to fix the worst of the worst. It’s an effort to buy time to find funding and for the construction of new bridge.
Comments