Pickup strikes, kills woman trying to cross Bruce R. Watkins Drive in wheelchair

A Dodge Ram pickup struck and killed a 55-year-old Kansas City pedestrian as she tried crossing Bruce R. Watkins Drive in a motorized wheelchair.
The crash occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday at Gregory Boulevard and the southbound lanes of Bruce R. Watkins, which is also known as U.S. 71 highway.
The pickup was headed south on the parkway and struck the pedestrian as she was crossing in the wheelchair. The woman died at the scene.
The pickup’s driver stopped immediately after the crash and cooperated with police.
The southbound lanes of Bruce R. Watkins remained closed until about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
