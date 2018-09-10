62-year-old motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in south KC

A 62-year-old motorcyclist has died following a fatal collision in south Kansas City.
At about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, the Kansas City Police Department’s accident investigation section responded to reports of a fatal collision involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Holmes Road and Kenneth Road.
An investigation by the unit determined that a southbound flatbed truck collided head-on with a northbound Harley Davidson after the motorcycle crossed the center line into opposing traffic. The truck driver was not injured, according to police.
Following the accident the roadway was shut down until about 8:30 p.m.
The victim is described as a 62-year-opld man from Stillwell, Kan. His identity has not been released.
