Shawnee Mission North grad, new father dies of cancer just before his 21st birthday

He was a new father, with an 11-month-old daughter.
A celebrated athlete at Shawnee Mission North, he graduated in 2016.
Tyler Burnett died of cancer Sunday at age 20.
Burnett had received the diagnosis of stage 4 clear-cell sarcoma in June, according to his family.
It came as a surprise to Burnett and his family, who initially went to an urgent care clinic after Burnett complained of stomach pain.
He was treated for a stomach ulcer, but technicians found unknown masses around his lungs, Burnett said on social media this June. The discovery led to a series of tests that revealed he had sarcoma.
He said then that not much is known about effective treatment for his type of cancer.
“Despite all the uncertainty of this disease however I’d like to reassure my massive support group that we plan to treat it as aggressively as my body allows and look forward to putting all the deeply tuned prayers to use!” Burnett wrote on Facebook in a June 8 post. “I love you all! And thank you for taking time to read, follow, and support me through this new journey!”
Burnett played multiple sports for Shawnee Mission North High School.
He was a three-time varsity football player for the Indians and twice received an all-league honorable mention for wide receivers, according to the Shawnee Mission Post.
He also excelled at baseball and later during his high school career in track. He was a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
“Every time he put on his uniform he played with all his heart and all his strength,” his mother, Rachelle, wrote for the online storytelling project “7 Billion Ones.”
“This often meant sacrificing his body to do so. He knew when the game was over and he climbed out of all that gear that his feet would be barking, his back aching, and his arms bruised and sore. He would rest for the evening and be back at it the very next day. He lived for this stuff.”
Shawnee Mission North assistant football coach Aaron Sawyer said Burnett was the teammate you “never worried about doing the right thing.”
“Tyler was a very mature kid since he was a freshman,” Sawyer said. “He was a competitor and he learned real fast.”
On the football field, he was known as a wide receiver who wasn’t afraid to block.
He decided to run track his senior year to prepare for college football, Sawyer said. He threw himself into learning the hurdles and demonstrated his talent at big meets. He attacked the new sport with the same focus he brought to football, Sawyer said.
“He knew when he crossed the white line, he was prepared to go,” Sawyer said. “And he was prepared to make his teammates better.”
After graduation in 2016, Burnett played football for Central College in Pella, Iowa . But a concussion brought him home to community college. And soon after, he learned he was going to be a father to a baby girl.
Marlee, now 11 months old, was born on Oct. 2, 2017.
“When they laid this precious bundle of joy across his arms for the first time, it was as if he had already played this game a million times,” his mother wrote. “He had done much in his life thus far to be proud of, but the joy and pride he had holding her far surpassed any trophy ever won, any MVP ball handed or touchdown scored.”
Burnett was putting college on hold and had started a job with a company that installs technology systems in homes, according to a Facebook post.
In August, he posted a picture from a hospital bed with his daughter and girlfriend beside him. He made a thumbs up gesture with one hand and held a quote board in the other.
“Where there is great love,” it read. “there are always great miracles.”
