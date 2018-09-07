Kansas City’s ‘worst’ copier gets what it deserves

The employees at Giving the Basics had had enough of one of their office mates. The one they had deemed “The Grinch” had pushed them too far.
On Friday, they got their revenge.
“The Grinch” was hoisted 120 feet in the air with a crane and then dropped with an explosive crack to the rock-hard pavement below.
OK, so “The Grinch” was an office copier machine, and doing harm to a human office mate would seem out of character for the folks who work at Giving the Basics, a nonprofit that helps people with basic quality-of-life items not covered by government assistance.
“The Grinch” had made enemies, though. So much so that someone at the nonprofit nominated it for recognition as “the worst copier in Kansas City.”
This is the third year for the “worst copier” event, sponsored by the office technology company SumnerOne. Not only does the winning office get to exact revenge on a troublesome machine, it also gets a new copier from SumnerOne with a no-cost two-year lease and free service for that time.
“The Grinch” came to a swift end on the parking lot in front of Union Station. The copier’s violent death was the finale for a silent auction that raised money for BIGGSteps, a local organization that helps raise awareness for cancer prevention.
