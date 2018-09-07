Work to begin on Woods Chapel Road lane reduction in Lee’s Summit

A portion of Woods Chapel Road in Lee’s Summit is about to go on a diet — a “road diet.”
The busy road west of Independence Avenue will go from two lanes in each direction to just one, with a turn lane in the middle.
It’s also going to be resurfaced and get paved shoulders. And a traffic signal is planned for the intersection with Channel Drive. The new configuration will merge into the two-lane section of Woods Chapel Road west of Channel Drive.
Work is scheduled to begin Saturday, weather permitting.
“These planned improvements are expected to increase safety for all road users,” according to an announcement from the city.
Other roads in Lee’s Summit that have undergone diets include Blackwell Road, Jefferson Street, Independence Avenue, Second Street and Chipman Road.
Comments