Kansas City museum again ranked by TripAdvisor as one of 25 best in the country

The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City is again ranked among the top 25 museums in the United States in the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards.
It is the fourth time in five years that the museum at the Liberty Memorial has ranked among the top 25.
TripAdvisor is an online travel services clearinghouse with destination and attraction reviews.
“Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for museums worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period,” TripAdvisor said.
CEO Matthew Naylor said the museum is “ecstatic” to once again be recognized and appreciated by visitors.
“As the centennial of the Armistice of World War I approaches on Nov. 11, it’s fitting that this spotlight shines on America’s only official World War I museum and memorial,” Naylor said.
The National World War I Museum ranked 23rd for 2018, ahead of the Museum of Flight in Seattle and the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The top five U.S. museums, by rank, were the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, the Art Institute of Chicago and the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.
The Musee d’Orsay in Paris was the top-ranked museum in the world.
