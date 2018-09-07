An 80-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Buckner Tarsney Road. This Google Maps image was taken of the intersection June 2016.
Woman, 80, killed in Jackson County in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50

By Tony Rizzo

September 07, 2018 10:04 AM

An 80-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a traffic crash in eastern Jackson County.

Missouri Highway Patrol identified her as Ruth A. Adkins of Kingsville, Mo.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Buckner Tarsney Road.

According to the highway patrol report, Adkins was driving a 2002 Kia and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Kansas City man.

The man’s car struck the driver’s side of Adkins’ car. The man suffered minor injuries.

