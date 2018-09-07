Woman, 80, killed in Jackson County in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50

An 80-year-old woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a traffic crash in eastern Jackson County.
Missouri Highway Patrol identified her as Ruth A. Adkins of Kingsville, Mo.
The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Buckner Tarsney Road.
According to the highway patrol report, Adkins was driving a 2002 Kia and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle driven by a 31-year-old Kansas City man.
The man’s car struck the driver’s side of Adkins’ car. The man suffered minor injuries.
Comments