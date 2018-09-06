See what’s happening with the Buck O’Neil bridge repair

MoDOT shows us the construction progress on the Buck O’Neil bridge repair. New steel girders, expansion joints and other pieces will replace corroded section in a $5 million repair that will make 1956 bridge safer until a new bridge is built.
Get a close up look of what is being done to the Buck O’Neil Bridge

By The Kansas City Star

September 06, 2018 07:42 AM

What’s up with the Buck O’Neil Bridge? For months now the southbound lanes on the bridge have been closed. Drivers heading north out of downtown Kansas City on the bridge may get a glimpse of the construction work in the other lane but it’s only fleeting as they have to keep their eyes on the road in front of them.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation through a media tour gave us a closer look at what is being done to keep the 62-year-old bridge operational until a new bridge can be constructed.





