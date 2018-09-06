Get a close up look of what is being done to the Buck O’Neil Bridge

What’s up with the Buck O’Neil Bridge? For months now the southbound lanes on the bridge have been closed. Drivers heading north out of downtown Kansas City on the bridge may get a glimpse of the construction work in the other lane but it’s only fleeting as they have to keep their eyes on the road in front of them.
On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation through a media tour gave us a closer look at what is being done to keep the 62-year-old bridge operational until a new bridge can be constructed.
