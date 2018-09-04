A look at fests, events, exhibits in the Kansas City metro area

Sept. 4
Singers Invitation: Rehearsal begins for the 10th season, all singers must commit to 10 weekly rehearsals, concerts, the music this season will focus on thankfulness and promise, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Gashland United Methodist Church, 7715 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, $20, 816-529-5725.
Sept. 5-Oct. 11
Bill Hankins Photo Exhibit: Featuring Places and Faces of the Heart, Platte County and its people, reservations requested, Thursday and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum, 220 Ferrel St. Platte County, 816-304-1627.
Sept. 5-Sept. 28
Faces After Suicide: Lindsey Doolittle’s husband lost his battle with depression. She has turned tragedy into awareness with an exhibit with three components: ink drawings of loss survivors; a growing wall of letters written by survivors; and prevention resources from local, national and international organizations. 11 a.m to 5 p.m., Leedy-Voulkos Art Center, 2012 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, www.abovetherug.com.
Sept. 6
Excelsior Springs SAFE to Hold Community Luncheon: A substance-abuse-free environment coalition open to membership to anyone living or working in the area, help kick off plans for the 2018-19 projects and events, reservations are requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Excelsior Springs Hospital, Community Room, 1700 Rainbow Blvd., Excelsior Springs, 816-589-6697 or safedfc@gmail.com.
Platte County Legislative Breakfast Panel: Included in the event will be city, county, state and federal representatives who will address pertinent issues that impact Platte County directly, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa, 777 NW Argosy Casino Parkway, Riverside, $25, http://www.parkvillechamber.com/events/register/933.
Sept. 7
NARFE Chapter 2256 Monthly Meeting: All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend, lunch will be available, 10 a.m., Wexford Place, 6500 N. Cosby, Kansas City, 816-454-3491.
Sept. 8
13th Annual Paws in the Dog Walk Festival: Dog walk, vendors, raffles, a contest and more, 9 a.m. to noon, English Landing Park, 816-587-0918.
Big Shoal Creek Fair: The lineup this year includes the Shortleaf Band, petting zoo, Kansas City Zoo’s Zoomobile, animals from Martha Lafite Thompson Nature sanctuary, cows to milk, a mini-midway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum, 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road, Gladstone, free.
Tea Crawl: Various establishments in downtown Liberty with all kinds of activities, pick up your passport 5 p.m., Anna Marie’s, 348 W. Liberty Drive, $35.
Sept. 9
SASS-MoKan 15th Annual Walk to Remember Lives Lost to Suicide: Join the group and remember your loved ones who died of suicide or a traumatic death, 9 a.m., Loose Park, 5200 Wornall Road, Kansas City, $25 advance, $30, http://www.sass-mokan.com/Sass-walk/.
Sept. 10
Northland Community Rehearsal: Recruiting for new members, looking for singers who have all ranges and span many ages, no auditions, 7 to 9 p.m., McCoy Meeting House, Park University, www.northlandcommunitychoir.org.
Sept. 11
Platte Pet Power Volunteers Orientation: For pet owners interested in sharing their pet in a positive way with people in nursing homes and other group settings, to enhance communications and relations between generations and with those in facilities or in groups, 6:30 p.m., Platte County Resource Center, 11724 NW Plaza Circle, Kansas City, 816-270-2141.
Sept. 10-16
Biannual Food for Fines Program: During this time Mid-Continent Public Library customers can turn in nonperishable food items to pay off their library fine and fees up to $10, customer with no fines can donate also and pay it forward to someone with fines, mymcpl.org/Food-for-Fines.
Sept. 12
Liberty Alliance for Youth Community Meeting Luncheon: Join them in planning programs and events to promote a healthy community at a complimentary luncheon, reservations are requested, noon to 1:30 p.m., Norterre, 2609 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty, 816-679-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.
Sept. 14-16
Fiesta Hispana 2018: Three days filled with music, dancing, food, and family fun, featuring local and international artists such as Jay Perez, Chicos De Barrio and Nortenos De Ojinaga, Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 11 p.m., Barney Allis Plaza, 12th and Central, Kansas City, Free, www.kcfiestahispana.com.
Sept. 15
Community Barre3 and Brookside Farmers Market: Yoga before you shop, 8 a.m., Brookside Farmers Market Square, 63rd, Brookside.
Waldo Fall Festival: Filled with family friendly activities, local entertainment, food and vendors, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 75th Street and Wornall Road.
Sept. 22
Grin & Bear It 5K Run/Walk: Proceeds benefit the patient assistance fund at Cass Regional Medical Center, 8 a.m., 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville, http://www.grinandbearitrun.com.
37th Annual Omelet Brunch: Presented by the Salvation Army women’s auxiliary, proceeds to benefit the children’s shelter, adult rehabilitation center, corps community center and other metro area services, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Salvation Army Northland Corp, 5306 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, $8.
The UNplaza Art Fair: Great time to get locally made holiday gifts such as paintings, pottery, stained glass, food vendors and more, all reasonable priced, the fair benefits the 100 artists and PeaceWorks, 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Southmoreland Park, Oak Street and Cleaver Boulevard, 816-561-1181 or PeaceWorksKC@gmail.org.
Troostapalooza: A celebration of art, culture, music, food and drink, along with street sports in a family-friendly environment. Troostapalooza values celebrating the community, bringing together neighbors, small businesses and friends on this historic corridor, noon to 7 p.m., 30th and Troost, free.
Sept. 23
Family Fun Day Walk/Run: Bring the family out to support the I Am Dom Foundation, which supports families who have a child facing cancer, 9 a.m., Dixon Stadium, 5041 Reinhardt Drive, Roeland Park, $25, 913-634-6666 or www.IAMDOM.org.
The Porter House KC Speaker Series: Presents business technology by Herston Fails, a networking session after event, 5:30 p.m., Ches Inc., 3125 Gilham Plaza, Kansas City.
Sept. 28-29
Liberty Fall Festival: Carnival, live music, crafts, food and a parade, everything from handmade crafts to home grown fruits and vegetables for sale, Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday noon-4 p.m., Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce, 1170 W Kansas St., Liberty, 816-781-5200.
Sept. 30
165th Anniversary of the Antioch Community Church: A special worship service along with a basket dinner to follow, 10:30 a.m., Antioch Community Church, 4805 NE Antioch Road., Kansas City, 816-452-7833.
