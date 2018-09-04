Kansas City council members want to help build a $75 million aquarium at the zoo

Two Kansas City council members are proposing the city contribute $7 million toward building a $75 million saltwater aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo.
The project would also depend on private dollars and the zoo’s 1/8th-cent sales tax in Jackson and Clay counties.
The city’s portion would come from general obligation bonds approved previously by voters. A resolution was introduced last week by Councilmembers Alissia Canady and Kevin McManus.
There have been several aquariums proposed in Kansas City over the years, on the riverfront and elsewhere, but most have not been realized. Crown Center features the Sea Life aquarium, which opened in 2012.
The zoo’s executive director, Randy Wisthoff, was scheduled to answer questions about the proposal Tuesday at 4 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
