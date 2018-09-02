Driver killed, passenger injured when Kia is struck by van in Independence crash

A Ford van struck a Kia Sunday afternoon in Independence, rolling it over, killing the driver of the Kia and injuring the passenger.
The van was traveling east on U.S. 24 about 1 p.m. when it hit the northbound Kia at the intersection of Lee’s Summit Road. The Kia rolled and came to a rest upright, according to a news release from the Independence Police Department.
The woman driving the van suffered “moderate injuries,” police said.
The man driving the Kia and a female passenger were transported to a hospital where the man died. The man’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of family.
A police investigation of the crash continues.
