A person was killed in a wreck Sunday when a Ford van struck a Kia about 1 p.m. on U.S. 24 at the intersection of Lee’s Summit Road in Independence.
A person was killed in a wreck Sunday when a Ford van struck a Kia about 1 p.m. on U.S. 24 at the intersection of Lee’s Summit Road in Independence. Tammy Ljungblad - The Kansas City Star
A person was killed in a wreck Sunday when a Ford van struck a Kia about 1 p.m. on U.S. 24 at the intersection of Lee’s Summit Road in Independence. Tammy Ljungblad - The Kansas City Star

Local

Driver killed, passenger injured when Kia is struck by van in Independence crash

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

September 02, 2018 03:52 PM

A Ford van struck a Kia Sunday afternoon in Independence, rolling it over, killing the driver of the Kia and injuring the passenger.

The van was traveling east on U.S. 24 about 1 p.m. when it hit the northbound Kia at the intersection of Lee’s Summit Road. The Kia rolled and came to a rest upright, according to a news release from the Independence Police Department.

The woman driving the van suffered “moderate injuries,” police said.

The man driving the Kia and a female passenger were transported to a hospital where the man died. The man’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

A police investigation of the crash continues.

  Comments  