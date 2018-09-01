66-year-old motorcyclist injured in Shawnee crash. Police close road to investigate

A 66-year-old motorcycle driver was injured Saturday after colliding with a truck in Shawnee, police said in a news release.
The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. close to the 19200 block of Holliday Drive, located west of Interstate 435.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Because of the wreck, police said on Twitter westbound Holliday Drive, west of the interstate, and eastbound Wilder Road at the Mill Creek Streamway Park entrance would be closed until further notice. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
The Shawnee Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
