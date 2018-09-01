A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck closed part of Holliday Drive Saturday afternoon in Shawnee, Kansas, police said. This is a Google Maps view of the area from October 2016.
66-year-old motorcyclist injured in Shawnee crash. Police close road to investigate

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

September 01, 2018 05:53 PM

A 66-year-old motorcycle driver was injured Saturday after colliding with a truck in Shawnee, police said in a news release.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. close to the 19200 block of Holliday Drive, located west of Interstate 435.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Because of the wreck, police said on Twitter westbound Holliday Drive, west of the interstate, and eastbound Wilder Road at the Mill Creek Streamway Park entrance would be closed until further notice. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The Shawnee Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

