A morning wreck sends two vehicles crashing into a Kansas City apartment building

Kansas City Police responded to a crash early Saturday morning in which two vehicles plowed into a downtown apartment building.
The accident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Kansas City. Two people were injured in the wreck and a third person ran from the scene, according to police.
A police investigation determined that a westbound Chevrolet Corvette collided with a northbound Chevrolet Cruze in the intersection. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles slamming into an occupied apartment building on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Two people who were in the Corvette were taken by private vehicle to an area hospital. Police said one person was in critical condition. Neither of the injured people were identified by police.
The driver of the Cruze fled the scene. The police report did not mention whether anyone arrests had been made, or whether anyone inside the building had been injured.
