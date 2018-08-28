Tire shop fire causes minor damage in Gardner, firefighters say

A stack of tires caught fire outside a shop Tuesday afternoon in Gardner, Kansas, causing minor damage, firefighters said.
Firefighters were called to Big O Tires at 331 E. Main St. at around 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported, but the building had “a little bit of damage” due to the flames, said Dennis Meyers, assistant chief with Johnson County Fire District No. 1.
Heavy fire was showing toward the back of the shop when firefighters arrived. Meyers said firefighters believe it started among a stack of discarded tires.
“The damage to the building is definitely repairable,” Meyers said in an interview. “They could be open tomorrow if they needed to.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
