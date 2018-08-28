KC experiences ‘strong, damaging’ winds, weather service says. More rain on the way

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Kansas City area, including Kansas City, Overland Park and Kansas City, Kan., according to the National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill.
The warning is expected to last until 6 p.m.
By 5:24 p.m., the weather service tweeted strong winds of up to 64 mph had been reported in downtown Kansas City. It warned people to stay indoors.
The severe thunderstorm warning said winds up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail were possible.
According to the forecast, showers are likely between 7 and 11 p.m. The National Weather Service said the Kansas City area could see between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.
