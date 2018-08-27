First responders rescue trapped Blue Springs construction worker

First responders in Blue Springs worked for nearly three hours on Monday in an attempt to rescue a worker who became trapped in a trench after a medical emergency.
The incident happened on a construction site in the 2800 block of Southeast Eighth Street.
Authorities with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District say the worker was working in a trench, estimated to be between 11 and 15 feet, when he was struck by excavation equipment. The worker suffered a broken leg and became trapped within the trench.
After a few hours the worker was rescued and transported to a local hospital. No further injuries were reported.
