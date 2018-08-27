Construction worker trapped in trench due to broken leg rescued Monday in Blue Springs

Central Jackson County Fire Department rescued a construction worker who was trapped in a 11 to 15-foot deep trench at a house construction site at 8th Street and S.E. Moreland School Road in Blue Springs Monday night.
By
Up Next
Central Jackson County Fire Department rescued a construction worker who was trapped in a 11 to 15-foot deep trench at a house construction site at 8th Street and S.E. Moreland School Road in Blue Springs Monday night.
By

Local

First responders rescue trapped Blue Springs construction worker

By Aaron Randle

arandle@kcstar.com

August 27, 2018 10:56 PM

First responders in Blue Springs worked for nearly three hours on Monday in an attempt to rescue a worker who became trapped in a trench after a medical emergency.

The incident happened on a construction site in the 2800 block of Southeast Eighth Street.

Authorities with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District say the worker was working in a trench, estimated to be between 11 and 15 feet, when he was struck by excavation equipment. The worker suffered a broken leg and became trapped within the trench.

After a few hours the worker was rescued and transported to a local hospital. No further injuries were reported.

  Comments  