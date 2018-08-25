File photo
Two killed, two injured in head-on crash on I-35

By Aaron Randle

arandle@kcstar.com

August 25, 2018 11:55 AM

A car swerved into incoming traffic on Interstate 35 in the Northland Friday night, killing both the driver and passenger, Kansas City police said.

At about 11:15 p.m., a Pleasant Valley police sergeant saw a silver Buick LeSabre speeding south on I-35, exited at Chouteau Drive, ran a red light and re-entered the highway speeding north.

The driver tried to exit at North Brighton Avenue but swerved to avoid hitting a van. The LeSabre crossed the northbound lanes and ran through the barrier cables before striking a southbound black Ford Escape head-on and then a gray Honda Civic.

The passengers in the Ford — a mother and her 4-year-old daughter — were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The highway was reopened by the morning.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

