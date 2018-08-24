Work on northbound Buck O’Neil Bridge extended again

Repair work on the Buck O’Neil Bridge will be extended — again.

The left northbound lane will continue to be closed from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at least through Sept. 1, but the Missouri Department of Transportation says the closure could continue beyond that date.

Both southbound lanes remain closed through Dec. 1.

Rehab work on the left northbound lane was originally scheduled to be completed by June 29.

SIGN UP

The work is a $6 million cost-sharing agreement by the city and the state. It is meant to repair the most urgent problems until the 1956 span, formerly the Broadway Bridge, can be replaced.