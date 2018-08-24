Rehab work on the left northbound lane of the Buck O’Neil (Broadway) Bridge in downtown Kansas City will be extended at least through Sept. 1. Both southbound lanes will remain closed until Dec. 1.
Rehab work on the left northbound lane of the Buck O’Neil (Broadway) Bridge in downtown Kansas City will be extended at least through Sept. 1. Both southbound lanes will remain closed until Dec. 1. Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com

Work on northbound Buck O’Neil Bridge extended again

By Matt Campbell

August 24, 2018 12:01 PM

Repair work on the Buck O’Neil Bridge will be extended — again.

The left northbound lane will continue to be closed from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at least through Sept. 1, but the Missouri Department of Transportation says the closure could continue beyond that date.

Both southbound lanes remain closed through Dec. 1.

Rehab work on the left northbound lane was originally scheduled to be completed by June 29.

The work is a $6 million cost-sharing agreement by the city and the state. It is meant to repair the most urgent problems until the 1956 span, formerly the Broadway Bridge, can be replaced.

