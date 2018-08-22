Driver is killed in single-car rollover crash in rural Cass County

The driver of a car in a rollover crash early Wednesday in rural Cass County was found dead at the scene by first responders.
The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Austin Road and East 343rd Street, which is northeast of Archie, Mo., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency crews found the car in a ditch at the intersection. The male driver had died by the time they arrived. The person’s identity was being withheld until family could be notified.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.
