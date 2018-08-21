Feds investigate worker’s death at Kansas City steel company

The death of a worker who was injured Monday at a Kansas City steel company is being investigated by federal officials.
The incident happened at Continental Steel Fabrication, according to a spokesman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Television station Fox4KC reported that a one-ton beam fell on the worker.
The OSHA spokesman said compliance officers were at the company Tuesday to talk to witnesses and company officials to determine what happened and if federal safety rules had been followed.
The business was closed Tuesday, according to a recorded message on its phone line, due to “an unfortunate chain of events.”
The OSHA spokesman did not provide specific information about the incident.
