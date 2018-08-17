‘Urgent repairs’ to close westbound I-70 lanes at Manchester this weekend

Getting to downtown Kansas City from the east via Interstate 70 will require some patience this weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close three of the four westbound lanes on the bridge over Manchester Trafficway from 6 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

MoDOT’s announcement said the closure is necessary for “urgent bridge repairs.”

A spokeswoman said there are no structural problems with the bridge, but one of the joint plates is “bouncing” up and down, which could damage vehicles.

In addition, Interstate 470 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between James A. Reed Road and the Grandview Triangle from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will do striping and barrier work to return that section of highway to its original three-lane configuration.

The department advises motorists to plan ahead, leave early and consider an alternate route.