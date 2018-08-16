Newly released KCI renderings show interiors, but one earlier feature has been nixed

The City Council got a look at more detailed renderings of the new Kansas City International Airport on Thursday at a committee update.

Developer Edgemoor showed a “town hall” area with skylights, a performance space and a variety of shopping and dining options.

There are also looks at the baggage claim, restrooms and curb area.

ICYMI: we revealed a glimpse of the New Terminal during our Airport Committee update this AM. Check out https://t.co/gg9rtRSOxt to get a sense of the look and feel of the future terminal. Renderings reflect a design in-progress. Design efforts continue into 2019. @KCIAirport pic.twitter.com/qyraNC5gQy — KCI-Edgemoor (@KCIEdgemoor) August 16, 2018

The council also learned that the new terminal will not have a fountain, as earlier renderings showed, due to installation issues.

The new airport is scheduled to open in October 2022, at a cost of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion. The money will come from airport revenues, not tax funds.

According to Edgemoor’s timeline, construction is to start in early 2019 at Terminal A, which will be demolished by later this year.

A series of public meetings about the airport will be held in September. Visit www.kci‐edgemoor.com for times and dates.