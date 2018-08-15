Lenexa man, 29, killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 had parked on shoulder prior to wreck

The man killed in a wrong-way crash with a semi truck hauling two trailers on Interstate 435 Wednesday was identified as Tyler S. Burrows, 29, of Lenexa, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The 4 a.m. crash closed I-435 in Lenexa for several hours, including the morning rush hour.
Prior to the crash, Burrows had parked on the shoulder of southbound I-435 near where 79th Street crosses over the highway, according to a preliminary crash report from the highway patrol.
Burrows then drove into the lanes of traffic the wrong way and struck a southbound semi head-on. The force of the crash separated the pickup into two parts, said Lt. Jason Wohlgemuth, a highway patrol spokesman.
Burrows was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi truck was not injured, Wohlgemuth said.
Debris from the wreck hit a third vehicle. That driver and a passenger were not injured.
The two surviving drivers were tested for impairment and were found not impaired.
In searching for the cause of such wrong-way crashes, the patrol typically looks for possible impairment, the possibility that the driver was unfamiliar with the road, or a suicide.
Wrong-way wrecks occur “too often, unfortunately,” Wohlgemuth said.
The interstate remained closed for several hours while the highway patrol investigated the crash and a Hazmat team cleaned up fuel spill from the wreck.
Comments