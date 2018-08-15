KCK police identify woman killed in wreck speeding away from officers on Friday

Police on Wednesday released the name of a woman killed in a wreck when she fled from police and crashed into a tree last week in Kansas City, Kan.
The woman was identified as Ikisha T. Adams, 36.
Adams was killed in a car crash that occurred about 3:20 a.m. Friday at North 27th Street and Hickam Drive.
Prior to the crash, officers observed a four-door vehicle stopped at North 27th Street and Parallel Parkway in the middle of the driving lane, according to police.
Officers pulled behind the vehicle, and as they approached Adams looked at both officers and then sped away.
The car accelerated as it continued north on 27th Street. It then struck a tree at 27th and Hickam. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate the crash and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 913-596-3000.
Comments