Fatal crash closes Interstate 435 in both directions for several hours in Lenexa

A fatal crash involving multiple vehicles early Wednesday has closed Interstate 435 in both directions in Lenexa.
The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours, the Lenexa police said on Twitter. That would affect Wednesday morning’s rush hour.
Lenexa police said northbound traffic is being forced to exit at 87th Street while southbound traffic is being forced to exit at Midland drive.
The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m. along I-435 near 79th Street.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
