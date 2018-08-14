‘Addiction to spending’ and a $21,000 theft cost Kansas college adviser his job

The treasurer of a group of advisers for student journalists at Kansas colleges has been removed from his position for misusing $21,000 of the organization’s funds.
Corbin Crable, who was student media coordinator at Johnson County Community College, had spent Kansas Collegiate Media funds for personal use since he became the group’s treasurer in September 2014, according to an online memo from the organization. He was removed from his treasurer position July 12. His JCCC position ended five days later.
JCCC discovered the theft over the summer when the school received a bank statement for the organization and noticed “odd charges that raised a red flag,” said Chris Gray, JCCC spokesman.
College officials notified the executive board of the organization. JCCC and the group are in no way affiliated, Gray said. JCCC audited its own funds as well and found none had been misappropriated.
The organization acknowledged that more scrutiny would be required for the position of treasurer in the future. Its members advise student magazines, newspapers, online news sites, radio and television stations and yearbooks at colleges around the state
In an apology letter to the group, Crable, admitted he misused the money from the checking account and “covered this egregious act by falsifying reports.” He said he used the money to fuel an “addiction to spending.”
“It’s rather upsetting that such a large portion of the KCM budget was used in an illegal way,” said Spencer O’Daniel, associate director of the Collegian Media Group, which publishes the Kansas Collegian at Kansas State University. “I feel KCM will do everything in its power to fix this the best way it can.”
Steve Wolgast, director of the Collegian Media Group, said Crable’s actions “were demoralizing and frustrating for all of us.”
In his apology, Crable asked for forgiveness. “To those I have hurt with my actions and deception, my loved ones, my friends, my colleagues — I am so sorry that I have violated your trust, and I am truly horrified by my actions.”
Kansas Collegiate Media said Crable has made restitution for the misused funds.
Its president, Stacy Sparks, who is an associate professor of journalism at Southwestern College in Winfield, will serve as treasurer until new officers are elected and installed in April.
