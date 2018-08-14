‘It’s a win’: Kansas professor Syed Jamal no longer faces imminent deportation

An immigration appeals board has ruled to provide a new day in court for Syed A. Jamal, the Lawrence chemist whose arrest and near-deportation earlier this year for overstaying his visa sparked a grass-roots revolt.

“It’s a win, clearly” said Jamal’s attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford on Tuesday, a day after her firm learned of the Board of Immigration Appeals’ ruling. “His removal is no longer imminent.”

The board’s decision allows Jamal, a married father of three U.S.-born children, the opportunity to a full hearing on his arguments to stay in the country.

Jamal first migrated legally to Kansas City area from Bangladesh in the 1980s, and has since done research and taught at several local colleges and universities.

SIGN UP

After a student visa lapsed in the late 1990s, Jamal returned to Bangladesh, married and re-entered the U.S. in the early 2000s with a work visa that expired years later.

Immigration officials allowed Jamal to stay on the condition that he would report regularly to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which he did up to the week he was suddenly arrested in the driveway of his home, preparing to drive his daughter to school.

A federal immigration judge in Kansas City will probably hear the case next year, Sharma-Crawford said.

The scientist’s battle with immigration authorities quickly drew international attention after his arrest.

Weeks later, Jamal was aboard an ICE flight that was to transfer to Bangladesh from Hawaii when the Board of Immigration Appeals stayed his deportation.

A U.S. District Court judge in March freed him from the Platte County Jail to be with his family pending the final disposition of his removal case.

“If not for a Herculean effort from folks who cared for him and his family ... he’d be in Bangladesh months ago and few in the public would’ve known,” said Alan Claus Anderson, a neighbor in Lawrence who joined Jamal’s legal team as an attorney for the Polsinelli law firm.

“We’re not at the end of the road. But this is a big step in the right direction,” Anderson said. “All we wanted from the start is to see due process work its course.”

Jamal has been conducting research with Kansas State University since his release from jail.

His arrest triggered proposed legislation sponsored by area U.S. Congressional representatives Kevin Yoder, Lynn Jenkins and Emanuel Cleaver to shield Jamal and his family from deportation.

Thousands of area residents also have written letters and donated to a GoFundMe site, which exceeded its $75,000 goal, to support his efforts to avoid removal to Bangladesh, where Jamal says he would be subject to persecution.

This story will be updated.