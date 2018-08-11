Possible chlorine leak closes Shawnee city pool, two hospitalized ‘for observation’

A suspected chlorine leak at the city pool in Shawnee sent two people to the hospital Saturday.
A post from the city’s Twitter account about 2 p.m. said that emergency crews had treated 15 people at the Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center for possible chlorine poisoning and that two had been taken to a hospital “for observation.”
A representative of the Shawnee Fire Department said the department was still on the scene at 2:30 and he could not provide more information.
The city’s Tweet said the pool has been closed until further notice.
