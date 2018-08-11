Emergency crews treated 15 people and two were taken to a hospital for observation Saturday after a possible chlorine leak at the Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center in Shawnee. The pool was closed until further notice.
Emergency crews treated 15 people and two were taken to a hospital for observation Saturday after a possible chlorine leak at the Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center in Shawnee. The pool was closed until further notice. City of Shawnee
Possible chlorine leak closes Shawnee city pool, two hospitalized ‘for observation’

By Andy Marso

August 11, 2018 02:56 PM

A suspected chlorine leak at the city pool in Shawnee sent two people to the hospital Saturday.

A post from the city’s Twitter account about 2 p.m. said that emergency crews had treated 15 people at the Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center for possible chlorine poisoning and that two had been taken to a hospital “for observation.”

A representative of the Shawnee Fire Department said the department was still on the scene at 2:30 and he could not provide more information.

The city’s Tweet said the pool has been closed until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

