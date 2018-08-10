Three KC-area teens killed in church van crash in southern Missouri

Three people were killed and several other injured when a church bus from Overland Park crashed Friday on Missouri 13 near Bolivar, according to media reports.
The Bolivar News said the bus, affiliated with the Faith Chapel Assembly of God, was southbound when it left the highway and overturned Friday morning about five miles north of Bolivar.
Fox 4 News cited the Missouri Highway Patrol in reporting those killed were a 16-year-old boy from Olathe, a 14-year-old girl from Louisburg and a 17-year-old girl from Stilwell. They were not identified by name.
Faith Chapel Assembly of God has three locations, in Overland Park, Louisburg and Gardner.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Comments