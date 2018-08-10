Pedestrian struck and killed in south KC crash, police say

An SUV struck and killed a pedestrian late Thursday in south Kansas City, police said in a news release.
The crash happened a few minutes after 10 p.m. at Longview Road and Applewood Drive.
Police say an investigation found that a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading westbound when a male pedestrian crossed the roadway and was hit.
The driver stopped at the scene and waited for officers to arrive, police said.
The pedestrian died at the scene. He was identified by police as Lance R. Shope, 60, of Kansas City.
