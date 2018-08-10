An SUV struck a pedestrian late Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Longview Road and Applewood Drive in south Kansas City, police said in a news release. This is a Google Maps view of the area from June 2016.
Local

Pedestrian struck and killed in south KC crash, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

August 10, 2018 08:44 AM

An SUV struck and killed a pedestrian late Thursday in south Kansas City, police said in a news release.

The crash happened a few minutes after 10 p.m. at Longview Road and Applewood Drive.

Police say an investigation found that a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading westbound when a male pedestrian crossed the roadway and was hit.

The driver stopped at the scene and waited for officers to arrive, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. He was identified by police as Lance R. Shope, 60, of Kansas City.

