Bird scooters banned from Country Club Plaza because of safety issues

The Country Club Plaza is a no-fly zone for the new Bird rental scooters until further notice because of safety issues, the California company and the shopping district’s management said Wednesday.

Users got the word via app Wednesday morning: “Please do not ride or drop in this area,” said the message, which included a pink-shaded map of the Plaza.

Bird struck an interim agreement with the city last week allowing a limited number of the electric vehicles to operate on the streets. The deal came after Bird quietly introduced 100 of the vehicles in the downtown and Crossroads areas without advance notice.

Plaza general manager Meredith Keeler said in an emailed statement that because the Plaza’s streets are public, the city “was within its rights to make the decision to allow Bird to operate on the Plaza without involving our management team.”

SIGN UP

But safety incidents “resulted in numerous customer and tenant complaints,” Keeler said. “We asked the city to pause Bird’s operations until we can assess whether scooters are the right addition to our pedestrian-heavy district.”

Keeler declined to provide details about the safety incidents. Kansas City police said Wednesday they were not aware of any Bird accidents in the area.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles-based Bird Rides Inc. said: “We are in communication with city officials regarding the Plaza, and are working together to ensure Bird is operating in accordance with city guidelines.”

The city had a little different spin on how the plug was pulled. Spokesman Chris Hernandez said it was a business decision made by Bird.

“The City was not directly involved in the conversation,” Hernandez said in an email. “But we are working to increase Bird’s communications with neighborhood associations and business districts as they expand their services.”

However it happened, the news sparked concern among Bird fans.

“Very strange on both sides, bird and plaza,” attorney Chris Brown tweeted.

Looks like @ThePlazaKC is a no-ride, no-parking zone for dockless vehicles. https://t.co/i6PbB0l6K4 — David Johnson (@kclightrail) August 6, 2018

The interim agreement allows Bird to place up to 500 scooters on streets with the city’s permission. Last week the city approved Bird’s request to add 250 vehicles, bringing their total Kansas City fleet to 350.

But cities including Salt Lake City, Denver, San Francisco and Milwaukee have been trying to ban the scooters until terms can be worked out.

Bird users locate the scooters with an Uber-style smartphone app, pay $1 to unlock them and then 15 cents per minute until they reach their destination. Bird employees use GPS to retrieve the scooters, recharge them and place them in designated “nests” for the next users.