Kansas City-area police departments have fun with their own lip sync challenge videos

Following a national trend, police departments across the Kansas City area have posted their own lip sync challenge videos.
Among the most recent additions was a video posted Tuesday by the Kansas City Police Department, featuring Mayor Sly James and Kansas City hip-hop star Tech N9ne.
The department joins others across the country that have been challenging each other to lip sync battles all summer.
In the Kansas City area, videos have already been posted by police departments in Overland Park, Kearney and Shawnee. At the Excelsior Springs Police Department, both the day shift and night shift posted competing videos, which can be seen on their Facebook page.
Some of the individual police departments’ videos are posted below.
Kansas City Police Department:
Shawnee Police Department:
Kearney Police Department:
