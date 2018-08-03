Longtime host at 96.5 The Buzz alternative radio station is out

Bands come and go, and tastes change. But for alternative radio listeners in Kansas City, 96.5 The Buzz’s hosts were a mainstay. Their familiar voices welcome new bands to the airwaves and make long commutes bearable.
Now, morning host Afentra is out at 96.5 The Buzz, or KRBZ, part of Entercom Communications Corp. She hosted “Afentra’s Big Fat Morning Buzz” for years. Annual prom and Valentine’s Day concerts bore her name.
But co-host “Danny Boi” announced on the air Wednesday morning that Afentra’s contract had not been renewed. His voice broke as he told listeners, apparently fielding questions about Afentra’s absence.
“It’s a weird place to have been with somebody and worked with somebody for 12 years and suddenly not have them. I mean, it’s like I lost an arm — and a leg,” he said, calling Afentra his best friend.
The morning show that bore Afentra’s name is now called “Danny & Mark in the Morning” on the station’s website.
Danny said he was asked whether he wanted to stay.
“I said yes,” he said. “My contract’s up in a little bit, and hopefully we get that worked out.”
It wasn’t clear why Afentra’s contract wasn’t renewed, leaving fans to express their dismay on social media.
Afentra, herself, was fairly quiet on social media. She tweeted a GIF from HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” of Arya Stark saying the catch phrase, “A girl has no name.”
“A girl has no show,” Afentra captioned her tweet.
Afentra was married to the station’s afternoon drive-time host, Lazlo, of “The Church of Lazlo.” He announced last summer the two were splitting up.
“I have no ill will toward Afentra, and she is a wonderful mother,” he said in June 2017.
A clip of the show is on the station’s website.
Neither Afentra nor the station immediately responded to a request for comment.
