55-year-old motorcyclist dead after I-470 crash, Missouri Highway Patrol says

A 55-year-old man died after a car struck a motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 470, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 470 at U.S. 50. in Lee’s Summit.
The highway patrol report said the right rear part of a 2014 Toyota Corolla hit a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to overturn.
The motorcycle driver, identified as Kevin W. Dawson, of Harrisonville, was thrown off the motorcycle and the Corolla came to a stop on the right shoulder of the interstate, the report said.
Dawson was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Corolla, a 26-year-old woman from Blue Springs, was not reported injured, according to the report.
Lee’s Summit police helped investigate the crash with the highway patrol.
Comments