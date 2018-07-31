Boy, 10, accidentally fires weapon at Johnson County summer camp for kids

A 10-year-old boy brought a gun to a Johnson County summer camp Tuesday to show it to another child, police say.
The gun accidentally discharged when the boy reached into his backpack for his toys, said Capt. Rob Weber with the Johnson County Park and Recreation District Police.
There were nine children in a room at the New Century Fieldhouse when the gun fired. No injuries were reported.
Parents were notified and came to pick up their children early. The camp will resume Wednesday.
“Due to the child’s age and where it occurred, I don’t believe the child will be facing any kind of charging,” Weber said.
The muzzle was pointing down when the boy was rummaging in his pack. He told police that he was trying to move the gun out of the way as he reached for his toys when it discharged, striking the floor.
The child will not attend the camp for the rest of the week, Weber said.
“There was nothing malicious on the child’s part,” he added.
