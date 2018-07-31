Two injured after plane crashes in Eastern Jackson County cornfield

Two people were injured after a small plane crashed in a Jackson County cornfield Tuesday morning.
The plane, a Cessna 172, crashed just under two miles from the Atherton Mo., airfield it took off from, according to Peter Knudson, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 8:40 a.m. to the site of the crash near 23000 E Atherton Sibley Road. The occupants of the plane, a pilot and a passenger, were treated for their injuries and released.
The Federal Aviation Administration is working with the NTSB to determine whether the crash needs to be investigated by the NTSB. Knudson said that decision will likely be made the end of the day and will be based on the plane’s damage.
Comments